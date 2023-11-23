McCloud (ribs) has no injury designation ahead of Thursday night's game against the Seahawks.
McCloud was limited Monday and Tuesday before getting in a full practice Wednesday. With Deebo Samuel back healthy the last two weeks, McCloud has played just two offensive snaps. He's the Niners' punt returner.
