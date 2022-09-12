McCloud caught one of two targets for 20 yards in Sunday's 19-10 loss to the Bears.
McCloud is sitting at fourth on the receiver depth chart, so fantasy managers won't find much to see in his Week 1 stat line. The 25-year-old return specialist will primarily serve that role for the 49ers this season.
