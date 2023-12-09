Watch Now:

The 49ers placed McCloud (ribs) on injured reserve Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

McCloud was already ruled out of Sunday's game against the Seahawks for the second straight week. He'll be forced to miss at least the next four games and will be eligible to return Week 18 against the Rams on Jan. 7. In a corresponding move, San Francisco signed Chris Conley to the active roster.

