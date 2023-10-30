McCloud caught both of his targets for 43 yards in Sunday's 31-17 loss to Cincinnati.

McCloud finished third in receiver playing time (49 percent) with his 29 snaps logged on offense against the Bengals. The 27-year-old finished as the only wideout to be targeted aside from Brandon Aiyuk (nine targets) on Sunday. With the 49ers' bye week on tap, there is a chance that Deebo Samuel (shoulder) returns against Jacksonville in Week 10. If that happens, McCloud would revert to primarily returning kicks after helping fill in for the injured star in recent weeks.