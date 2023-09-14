McCloud (wrist) was listed as a full participant at practice Wednesday.

McCloud broke his left wrist in early August but recovered quickly and was able to log two limited practices and a full practice last week. He ended up playing three of 68 offensive snaps in a season-opening win over Pittsburgh and also worked as San Francisco's lead punt returner, gaining 41 yards on three returns. McCloud appears to be essentially clear of the wrist issue given that he began this week with a full practice session.