McCloud (wrist) was a limited participant at the 49ers' practice Thursday, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.
McCloud suffered a broken wrist in early August, but he's been recovering ahead of schedule and opened the week with consecutive limited practices. The wide receiver will have one more chance to practice Friday before the team makes a decision on his official status for Sunday's regular season opener versus the Steelers.
