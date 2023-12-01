McCloud (ribs) did not participate in practice for the second day in a row Thursday, Josh Dubow of The Associated Press reports.
The 49ers' kick and punt returner is trending toward missing Sunday's matchup with the Eagles. McCloud has played on just nine offensive snaps since San Francisco's Week 9 bye.
