McCloud missed Wednesday's practice with a rib injury, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

McCloud played just 10 snaps on offense over the past three weeks but has an important role on the team as the primary returner for both kicks and punts. An absence for Sunday's showdown with the Eagles might free up a few more snaps/routes for Ronnie Bell, who also would be one of the leading candidates to replace McCloud on kick/punt returns.