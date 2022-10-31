McCloud caught one of two targets for 11 yards in Sunday's 31-14 win over the Rams.

McCloud got the start alongside Brandon Aiyuk after Deebo Samuel (hamstring) and Jauan Jennings (hamstring) were forced to miss Sunday's contest. The return specialist logged 30 snaps on offense (57 percent) and did his thing on special teams (100 yards on five combined returns). McCloud's usage in the passing game didn't increase despite the elevated role, all but confirming that last week's career fantasy day was an outlier. The 26-year-old should resume his backup role when the 49ers return healthier from the upcoming bye week.