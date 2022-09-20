McCloud caught one of two targets for 18 yards in Sunday's 27-7 win over Seattle.
McCloud logged 18 of his 25 snaps on offense, with the other seven coming on special teams (three punt returns for 23 yards). The veteran return man will serve a similar role in Sunday's tilt against Denver.
