McCloud failed to catch his lone target in Monday's 38-10 win over the Cardinals.
McCloud logged seven snaps on offense (14 percent) while serving his usual role as the team's primary kick returner. The veteran wideout was coming off of a nice three-game stretch where he averaged 36.3 receiving yards and scored one touchdown before Monday's zero. McCloud's minimal role on offense makes him a fantasy afterthought heading into a Week 12 matchup against the Saints on Sunday.
More News
-
49ers' Ray-Ray McCloud: Converts big play in win•
-
49ers' Ray-Ray McCloud: Nabs one catch in spot start•
-
49ers' Ray-Ray McCloud: Scores first TD of career•
-
49ers' Ray-Ray McCloud: No targets in win•
-
49ers' Ray-Ray McCloud: Catches one pass in win•
-
49ers' Ray-Ray McCloud: Another one-catch game•