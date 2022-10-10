McCloud logged 26 snaps (18 on offense) and was not targeted in Sunday's 37-15 win over Carolina.
McCloud was in line to see a slightly-expanded role offensively if Jauan Jennings (ankle) was forced to miss the contest. The latter played, leaving McCloud in his usual fourth wideout/return role. The 25-year-old will fill a similar role in Week 6 against the Falcons.
