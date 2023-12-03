McCloud (ribs) is inactive Sunday against the Eagles.
McCloud's absence will impact the 49ers' special teams unit more than their offense, as he operates as the team's return man for both punts and kickoffs. In his absence, Ronnie Bell will likely step into those return duties, as well as operate as the team's No. 4 receiver.
