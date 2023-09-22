McCloud logged 38 offensive snaps (46 percent) but was not targeted in Thursday's 30-12 win over the Giants.

McCloud got the starting nod in place of Brandon Aiyuk (wrist), but the elevated role did not result in added production Thursday. Rookie Ronnie Bell wound up benefiting the most from Aiyuk's absence with a short touchdown reception on two targets. The speedy McCloud was mainly used as a downfield decoy on his routes Thursday, in addition to handling his usual return-man duties. The veteran wideout could earn another start against Arizona on Oct. 1 if Brandon Aiyuk (shoulder) isn't ready following the extended rest period.