McCloud recorded three catches (on four targets) for 22 yards, one carry for seven yards and two punt returns for 17 yards during Sunday's 21-20 loss to the Rams.

McCloud completed an IR stint of five games and was able to suit up for the regular-season finale, and he got a bit more run on offense (59 percent share) than normal with the 49ers sitting out key starters and capping fellow WRs Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk to cameos. In the end, McCloud's output Sunday pushed him to a 12-135-0 line on 15 targets and three carries for 30 yards in 12 appearances on the campaign. When San Francisco next takes the field in the divisional round on Saturday, Jan. 20 or Sunday, Jan. 21, he likely will be contained to return duties with Samuel, Aiyuk and Jauan Jennings (concussion) handling most of the work at wide receiver.