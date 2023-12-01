McCloud (ribs) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
McCloud gets a few snaps per game as the No. 4 wide receiver, but that's far less important than his role returning both kickoffs and punts. The 49ers list No. 5 receiver Ronnie Bell as the backup return specialist on their depth chart, and Bell might also take a few extra snap on offense if McCloud can't play.
