McCloud played six of the 49ers' 70 snaps on offense and recorded a 12-yard reception in Sunday's 13-0 win over the Saints.

After failing to corral his lone target in the 49ers' Week 11 win over the Cardinals, McCloud got back on the stat sheet Sunday with his 11th catch of the season. The former Clemson standout is clearly behind Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and Jauan Jennings on the depth chart at receiver and is unlikely to see his role expand unless one of those three players misses time.