McCloud caught his lone target for one yard in Sunday's 42-10 win over Dallas.

McCloud was on the field for 13 offensive snaps (18 percent) Sunday, but 11 of those came after San Francisco mercifully pulled its starters early in the fourth quarter. The return specialist still left his mark on the game by averaging a healthy 9.8 yards on four punt returns, while also becoming the answer to "who caught Sam Darnold's first pass as a 49er?" should that question ever come up at a trivia night. McCloud provides minimal fantasy utility against the Browns next Sunday now that the 49ers' receiver room is back at full strength.