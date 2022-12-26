McCloud broke off a 71-yard touchdown run and did not catch his lone target in Saturday's 37-20 win over Washington.

McCloud did his best Deebo Samuel (knee/ankle) impression when he took a wide zone handoff for a 71-yard touchdown. It was the return specialist's fourth rushing attempt this season, with the previous three tallying just seven yards back in Week 14. McCloud's usage as a receiver hasn't increased in the two games sans Samuel, so this unique touchdown run shouldn't have fantasy managers rushing to the waiver wire ahead of San Francisco's Week 17 matchup against Las Vegas.