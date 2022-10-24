McCloud hauled in all four targets for 65 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 44-23 loss to Kansas City.

McCloud came out of nowhere to post his best offensive game as a professional. The 25-year-old didn't benefit from an injured starter nor a notable increase in playing time (25 percent of offensive snaps), so we have to write this off as a career game in unique circumstances. There is no reason to believe that the return specialist will produce these results moving forward. McCloud will continue to handle return duties and serve as the 49ers' fourth receiver on the depth chart against the Rams next Sunday.