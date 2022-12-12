McCloud logged 28 snaps on offense (44 percent) and caught his lone target for 11 yards in Sunday's 35-7 win over the Buccaneers.

McCloud saw an uptick in offensive snaps in the second half of Sunday's blowout win after Deebo Samuel (ankle) was carted off the field. The latter suffered a high ankle sprain and is expected to miss time. Jauan Jennings would figure to step into Deebo's starting wideout role, with McCloud seeing in an increase in playing time in addition to his usual work as the team's primary return specialist. Neither backup figures to see huge increases in targets, but some deep-league value could be had for as long as Samuel is sidelined, starting with Thursday's tilt against Seattle.