David Lombardi of The Athletic reports Monday that the 49ers are expected to open the injured reserve window for McCloud (ribs) this week.

McCloud is expected to return to practice after being placed on IR on Dec. 9. If his window to return opens this week, McCloud could make his return for the 49ers' regular-season finale against the Rams on Sunday. However, with San Francisco locked into the top seed in the NFC, the team could take a cautious approach and wait until the playoffs to bring back the return-specialist.