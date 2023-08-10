McCloud (wrist) is expected to be sidelined for two months after breaking his left writst at a recent training camp practice, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

The 49ers are optimistic McCloud could return a little earlier than his current eight-week estimation. However, he is expected to be placed on injured reserve after their initial roster cut on Aug. 29, which would make him eligible to return after a minimum of four games. He averaged 10.8 yards per punt return and 23.0 yards per kick return for the team in 2022 and served as their No. 4 wide receiver.