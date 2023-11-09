McCloud didn't practice Wednesday due to an illness, Josh Dubow of The Associated Press reports.

The 27-year-old receiver will have two more chances to practice this week before the 49ers decide whether he takes a designation into Sunday's game against the Jaguars. In addition to averaging two targets per game over the 49ers' last five contests while operating as a depth wideout, McCloud also served as the team's top kickoff and punt returner.