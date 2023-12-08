The 49ers have ruled McCloud out in advance of Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

McCloud will miss his second game in a row after he took a step back in terms of practice activity this week, opening with a limited session Wednesday before regressing to no participation Thursday and Friday. The 27-year-old serves as a depth receiver for San Francisco, but his absence will loom larger on special teams, where he serves as the 49ers' top kickoff and punt returner when healthy. While McCloud was out in the 42-19 win over the Eagles last Sunday, Deebo Samuel stepped in as the 49ers' kickoff returner while Ronnie Bell returned punts.