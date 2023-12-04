McCloud (ribs) is considered day-to-day to start Week 14 prep, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
McCloud missed the team's Week 13 win over the Eagles, but it appears he has a chance to return Sunday against the Seahawks, based on his day-to-day status. However, if he's unable to play Deebo Samuel and Ronnie Bell will likely fill in for the return game as they did against Philadelphia.
More News
-
49ers' Ray-Ray McCloud: Not playing Sunday•
-
49ers' Ray-Ray McCloud: Questionable for Philly showdown•
-
49ers' Ray-Ray McCloud: Misses practice again•
-
49ers' Ray-Ray McCloud: Misses practice•
-
49ers' Ray-Ray McCloud: Good to go for Thursday night•
-
49ers' Ray-Ray McCloud: Given limited designation Monday•