McCloud (ribs) is considered day-to-day to start Week 14 prep, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

McCloud missed the team's Week 13 win over the Eagles, but it appears he has a chance to return Sunday against the Seahawks, based on his day-to-day status. However, if he's unable to play Deebo Samuel and Ronnie Bell will likely fill in for the return game as they did against Philadelphia.