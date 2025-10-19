49ers' Renardo Green: Active Sunday night
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Green (neck) is active for Sunday night's matchup with the Falcons.
The cornerback entered the day with a questionable tag even though he played through the injury the last two weeks. Green has played on at least 86 percent of the defensive snaps in all five games he's suited up for this season. The 2024 second-round pick has 18 tackles (11 solo) and five pass breakups on the year.
