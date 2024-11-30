Green (neck) is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup versus Buffalo, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Green hurt his neck in the fourth quarter of Sunday's loss to the Packers and didn't return. He logged a trio of limited practices this week, so he seems to be a 50/50 proposition to play against the Bills. Green's presence would be very helpful for San Francisco, as Deommodore Lenoir has been ruled out due to a knee injury.