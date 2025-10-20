Head coach Kyle Shanahan relayed Monday that Green (toe) will be considered day-to-day heading into the 49ers' Week 8 clash against the Texans on Sunday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Green sustained a toe injury during the 49ers' 20-10 win over the Falcons in Week 7, and he finished that contest with two tackles (one solo). The injury isn't severe enough to rule Green out for Week 8, but his practice participation will shed light on his chances of playing. Darrell Luter saw an uptick in playing time at outside corner following Green's exit Sunday, and the former would be in line to start in Week 8 if the latter is not cleared to play.