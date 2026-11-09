Green suffered a back injury during Sunday's 38-17 win against the Raiders, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Green sustained the injury in the second half of the victory, and head coach Kyle Shanahan said after the game that the cornerback has not been ruled out for Week 10, suggesting that the injury is relatively minor. Green's status at practice will be worth monitoring when San Francisco returns to the field Wednesday, and if he can't play against the Cowboys on Nov. 15, Ephesians Prysock would be a top candidate to draw a start at cornerback.