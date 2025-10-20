49ers' Renardo Green: Dealing with toe injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Green (toe) is questionable to return to Sunday night's contest against Atlanta, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.
Green suffered an apparent toe injury in the first half of the contest, and his status for the rest of the game is now up in the air. In his absence, Darrell Luter is a top candidate to see an uptick in usage at cornerback versus the Falcons.
