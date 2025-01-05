Green has been deemed questionable to return to Sunday's Week 18 matchup against Arizona due to a groin injury, Lindsey Pallares of the 49ers' official site reports.
The 49ers deemed Green questionable to re-enter Sunday's matchup midway through the third quarter. His exit thins an already depleted San Francisco secondary that entered Sunday without cornerback Deommodore Lenoir (shoulder), then lost safeties Talanoa Hufanga (concussion) and Malik Mustapha (knee) during the matchup. Isaac Yiadom, Rock Ya-Sin and Nick McCloud are candidates to step in for defensive snaps while Green is sidelined.
More News
-
49ers' Renardo Green: Shines in Week 16•
-
49ers' Renardo Green: Sticks in starting role Sunday•
-
49ers' Renardo Green: Ready to go for Week 13•
-
49ers' Renardo Green: Considered questionable for Week 13•
-
49ers' Renardo Green: Limited to open week•
-
49ers' Renardo Green: Leaves game with neck injury•