Green (neck) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, per the NFL's injury report.

Green was unable to play in Monday's win against the Colts due to a neck injury. He's opened the week with a limited practice and will need to practice fully by Friday to avoid an injury designation for Sunday's game against Chicago. The 2024 second-rounder has accumulated 52 tackles (30 solo) and nine pass defenses through 13 regular-season games.