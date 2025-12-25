49ers' Renardo Green: Limited to open Week 17 prep
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Green (neck) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, per the NFL's injury report.
Green was unable to play in Monday's win against the Colts due to a neck injury. He's opened the week with a limited practice and will need to practice fully by Friday to avoid an injury designation for Sunday's game against Chicago. The 2024 second-rounder has accumulated 52 tackles (30 solo) and nine pass defenses through 13 regular-season games.
More News
-
49ers' Renardo Green: Ruled out for Monday's game•
-
49ers' Renardo Green: Starts week with limited session•
-
49ers' Renardo Green: Logs six tackles Sunday•
-
49ers' Renardo Green: Posts eight stops vs. Houston•
-
49ers' Renardo Green: Logs full practice Thursday•
-
49ers' Renardo Green: Starts week with limited practice•