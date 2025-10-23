Green (toe) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Green picked up a toe injury during the 49ers' Week 7 loss to the Falcons on Sunday, which limited his participation in Wednesday's practice. His ability to practice in full Thursday indicates that the injury isn't a long-term concern, and the 2024 second-rounder is on track to play against the Texans on Sunday. Green has logged 20 tackles (12 solo) and five pass defenses in six regular-season games.