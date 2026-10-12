Green logged one solo tackle and three pass defenses (including two interceptions) during the 49ers' 32-29 win over the Seahawks on Sunday.

Green's first interception off Sam Darnold came on the Seahawks' third offensive play of the first quarter, which set up the 49ers in the red zone and led to a two-yard touchdown pass from Brock Purdy to Mike Evans four plays later. Green picked off Darnold again on a deep pass attempt to Elijah Arroyo on Seattle's second offensive play of the third quarter, though the 49ers did not end up scoring on the ensuing drive. It was the first multi-interception game of Green's career, and the 2024 second-rounder is now up to three picks through five regular-season games after logging only one through his first two seasons. He's up to 22 tackles (14 solo) and five pass defenses heading into Week 6 against the Commanders on Monday, Oct. 19.