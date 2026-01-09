49ers' Renardo Green: Pops up on report with foot injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Green (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's wild-card round road game against the Eagles, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Green was added to the injury report Friday as a limited participant after practicing without limitations Wednesday and Thursday. If Green's unable to take part in Sunday's playoff matchup, Darrell Luter would likely draw the start at outside cornerback opposite Deommodore Lenoir.
More News
-
49ers' Renardo Green: No limitations Tuesday•
-
49ers' Renardo Green: Won't play vs. Chicago•
-
49ers' Renardo Green: Limited to open Week 17 prep•
-
49ers' Renardo Green: Ruled out for Monday's game•
-
49ers' Renardo Green: Starts week with limited session•
-
49ers' Renardo Green: Logs six tackles Sunday•