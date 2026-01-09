default-cbs-image
Green (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's wild-card round road game against the Eagles, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Green was added to the injury report Friday as a limited participant after practicing without limitations Wednesday and Thursday. If Green's unable to take part in Sunday's playoff matchup, Darrell Luter would likely draw the start at outside cornerback opposite Deommodore Lenoir.

