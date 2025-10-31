Green registered eight tackles (four solo) during the 49ers' 26-15 loss to the Texans on Sunday.

Green was given the green light to play Week 8 after sustaining a toe injury in Week 7 against the Falcons. The issue didn't appear to bother the second-year corner as he played every single defensive snap while finishing fifth on the 49ers in tackles. Green's eight tackles were his most of the regular season, and the 2024 second-rounder is up to 28 stops (16 solo) and five pass defenses through seven regular-season games.