Green (neck) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Falcons, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Green has been able to play through his neck issue during San Francisco's past two games, so it may be that he's on the 'probable' end of the official questionable designation. If for some reason he can't play in Week 7 though, 2023 fifth-rounder Darrell Luter could be in line for extra work on the boundary.