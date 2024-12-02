Green (neck) is active for Sunday night's contest against the Bills, Lindsey Pallares of the team's official website reports.
Green will be ready to go Sunday night after logging three straight limited practices this week due to a neck injury. The cornerback will operate in his traditional depth role in the 49ers' secondary versus Buffalo.
