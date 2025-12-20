49ers' Renardo Green: Ruled out for Monday's game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Green (neck) has been ruled out for Monday's contest against the Colts, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Green won't be available for Monday night's contest, leaving Darrell Luter and Chase Lucas as candidates to handle an expanded role at cornerback alongside Deommodore Lenoir and Upton Stout. The next chance Green will have to return to action will be Week 17 against the Bears.
