Green (hamstring) does not have an injury designation ahead of Thursday's contest against the Rams, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Green is all set to suit up for what will be a Friday (local time) game against the Rams in Melbourne, Australia. The cornerback has been dealing with a hamstring issue that limited him in practice as recently as Tuesday. Despite the recent issue, Green has been cleared of any injury designation and is ready to start opposite Deommodore Lenoir for Week 1.