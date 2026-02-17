default-cbs-image
Green finished the regular season with 60 tackles (36 solo) made and 10 passes defended across 14 starts with the 49ers.

Green began his sophomore campaign as a starting corner and finished with similar counting stats to his rookie season, sans the two turnovers he forced last year. The 2024 second-round pick missed the last couple games of the regular season with an ankle injury, but he was able to recover in time to make a pair of playoff appearances. Green should maintain an inside track to another starting role next season, assuming the 49ers do not make significant additions to a secondary that ranked in the bottom third of the league in 2025.

