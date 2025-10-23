49ers' Renardo Green: Starts week with limited practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Green (toe) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports.
Green is being considered day-to-day as he deals with a toe issue he picked up in Week 7 versus the Falcons, and his activity Wednesday is an overall promising sign for Week 8. Still though, unless he can manage a full practice Thursday or Friday, he'll be in danger of carrying an injury designation into the weekend.