49ers' Renardo Green: Starts week with limited session
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Green (neck) practiced in limited fashion Thursday, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Green played 98 percent of snaps and logged four tackles in San Francisco's win over Tennessee in Week 15, so it's unclear when the injury occurred. There doesn't seem to be too much reason for concern regarding his status for Monday's game against the Colts, but his level of participation for the rest of the week will be worth monitoring.
