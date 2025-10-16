49ers' Renardo Green: Still dealing with neck issue
By RotoWire Staff
Green (neck) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Green has been able to play through the neck injury for the past two weeks, so it's probably reasonable to assume San Francisco's coaches are just exercising extra caution with one of their top cornerbacks. He'll get two more opportunities to practice in full before the 49ers publish their last practice report of the week Friday.