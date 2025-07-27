49ers' Renardo Green: Will be out several weeks
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Green (hamstring) is expected to be sidelined for the next several weeks, David Lombardi of SFStandard.com reports.
Green suffered a hamstring injury during Friday's training camp session, and the team expects him to return to practice the week of Aug. 11. Once healthy, the 24-year-old is expected to serve as one of the San Francisco's starting cornerbacks during the upcoming season.
