Green (neck) is inactive for Sunday's game against Jacksonville, Briana Jeannel of the 49ers' official site reports.

Green sustained a neck injury during the 49ers' Week 3 win over Arizona. He turned in two limited practice sessions Wednesday and Thursday before sitting out Friday. In his absence, either Darrell Luter or Eli Apple should draw their first start of the season Sunday. Green's next chance to play will be versus the Rams on Thursday, Oct. 2.