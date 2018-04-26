Foster's former girlfriend -- who pressed charges against him for domestic violence in February -- said through her attorney Wednesday that she fabricated reports of an assault in an effort to "trash his career" after the linebacker dumped her, Kurtis Alexander of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

This is quite the development as Foster's April 30 plea deadline approaches. The Santa Clara County prosecutors involved with the case have yet to announce whether they will proceed with the charges filed against Foster. The 49ers have insisted that they want to let the legal process play out before rendering a decision on Foster's future with the organization. General manager John Lynch did clearly state that the team would cut Foster if the allegations regarding his assault proved to be true, so the accuser's statements Wednesday could dramatically change how this story unfolds.