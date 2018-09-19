49ers' Reuben Foster: Activated by 49ers
Foster was activated by the 49ers on Wednesday.
Coming off a suspension, Foster is officially back on the roster. He's been eligible to practice with the team since Monday and is trending towards his season debut in Week 3 against the Chiefs. The 49ers released reserve offensive lineman Matt Tobin to clear a spot for Foster.
