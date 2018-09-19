49ers' Reuben Foster: Activated for Week 3
The 49ers activated Foster (suspension) on Wednesday.
After serving his two-game suspension to begin the season, Foster is officially back on the 53-man roster and is trending toward making his 2018 debut this weekend against the Chiefs. He's been eligible to practice with the team since Monday, so if the 49ers are satisfied with his conditioning during their subsequent team sessions this week, Foster could take on a large snap count right off the bat. The 49ers released reserve offensive lineman Matt Tobin to clear a spot for Foster.
